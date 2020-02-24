TORONTO -- North American stock markets plunged in early trading after a surge in cases of the novel coronavirus outside of China raised concerns about the impact of the virus on global economic growth.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 284.48 points at 17,559.05.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 814.19 points at 28,178.22. The S&P 500 index was down 85.69 points at 3,252.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 281.48 points at 9,295.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.30 cents US compared with an average of 75.62 cents US on Friday.

The April crude contract was down US$2.58 at US$50.80 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 4.8 cents at US$1.869 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$35.90 at US$1,684.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 4.20 cents at US$2.5660 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2020