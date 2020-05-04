TORONTO -- North American stock markets started the week in the red as they moved lower in early trading, while the loonie also lost ground against the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.24 points at 14,597.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 339.22 points at 23,384.47. The S&P 500 index was down 29.16 points at 2,801.55, while the Nasdaq composite was down 45.70 points at 8,559.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.88 cents US compared with an average of 71.09 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was down 27 cents at US$19.51 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up nearly 10 cents at US$1.99 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$11.10 at US$1,712.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down less than a penny nearly US$2.31 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2020