TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index opened with a triple-digit advance in early trading, helped by a broad-based rally including the material, financial and industrial sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 273.50 points at 14,349.44.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 530.20 points at 23,920.97. The S&P 500 index was up 60.00 points at 2,821.63, while the Nasdaq composite was up 194.89 points at 8,387.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.93 cents US compared with an average of 71.76 cents US on Monday.

The May crude contract was down US$1.01 at US$21.40 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down nearly four cents at US$1.69 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$8.70 at US$1,770.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up nearly three cents at US$2.33 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2020