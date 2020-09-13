Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also surged higher to start the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 108.81 points at 16,331.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 239.29 points at 27,904.93. The S&P 500 index was up 44.72 points at 3,385.69, while the Nasdaq composite was up 212.98 points at 11,066.53.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.92 cents US compared with 75.84 cents US on Friday.

The October crude contract was down 39 cents at US$36.94 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.36 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$17.50 at US$1,965.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nearly two cents at US$3.06 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2020