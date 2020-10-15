TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid losses in the energy, technology and health care sectors, while U.S. stock markets also stepped lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.05 points at 16,423.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 116.17 points at 28,397.83. The S&P 500 index was down 20.53 points at 3,468.14, while the Nasdaq composite was down 109.11 points at 11,659.62.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.52 cents US compared with 76.11 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was down 98 cents at US$40.36 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 14 cents at US$2.77 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$3.60 at US$1,903.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.08 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2020.