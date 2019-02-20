

Joe McDonald, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged down in late-morning trading amid weakness in the materials sector that had helped fuel recent gains, while U.S. markets also traded lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.65 points at 16,019.59.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 73.97 points at 25,880.47. The S&P 500 index was down 7.89 points at 2,776.81, while the Nasdaq composite was down 28.72 points at 7,460.35.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.80 cents US compared with an average of 75.94 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude contract down 16 cents at US$57.00 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 3.8 cents at US$2.707 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$13.00 at US$1,334.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 1.95 cents at US$2.9005 a pound.