TORONTO -- North American stock markets slumped from recent highs as investors pocketed some profits in stronger sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down for a second straight day, losing 100.71 points to 18,274.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 119.68 points at 31,493.34. The S&P 500 index was down 17.36 points at 3,913.97, while the Nasdaq composite was down 100.14 points at 13,865.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.76 cents US compared with 78.67 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract was down 63 cents at US$60.53 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 6.2 cents at US$2.97 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$2.20 at US$1,775.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.90 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2021.