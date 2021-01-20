TORONTO -- North American stock markets rose midweek with U.S. indexes setting new record highs, while the loonie climbed above 79 cents US.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 57.54 points to 18,014.91,

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 257.86 points at 31,188.38. The S&P 500 index was up 52.94 points at 3,851.85, while the Nasdaq composite was up 260.07 points at 13,457.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.01 cents US compared with 78.52 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude oil contract was up 33 cents at US$53.31 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 0.7 of a cent at US$2.54 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$26.30 at US$1,866.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.64 a pound.