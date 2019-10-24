North American stock markets inch closer to new highs after stronger week
This is a file image of various stocks.
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 11:45PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 25, 2019 4:38PM EDT
TORONTO -- North American stock markets moved closer to setting record highs after gaining some ground to cap a slightly stronger week.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.17 points at 16,404.49.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 152.53 points at 26,958.06. The S&P 500 index was up 12.26 points at 3,022.55, while the Nasdaq composite was up 57.32 points at 8,243.12.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.55 cents US compared with an average of 76.48 cents US on Thursday.
The December crude contract was up 43 cents at US$56.66 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 0.6 of a cent at US$2.46 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up 60 cents at US$1,505.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.75 of a cent at US$2.68 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2019.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- CannTrust cutting as many as 140 jobs as it works to regain cannabis licenses
- Esper: U.S. troops, armoured vehicles going to Syria oil fields
- Workers at Texas GM plant approve deal, strike likely to end
- For businesses, Brexit is happening already
- Amazon's profit falls as costs for faster shipping soar