TORONTO -- North American stock markets moved closer to setting record highs after gaining some ground to cap a slightly stronger week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.17 points at 16,404.49.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 152.53 points at 26,958.06. The S&P 500 index was up 12.26 points at 3,022.55, while the Nasdaq composite was up 57.32 points at 8,243.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.55 cents US compared with an average of 76.48 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude contract was up 43 cents at US$56.66 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 0.6 of a cent at US$2.46 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 60 cents at US$1,505.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.75 of a cent at US$2.68 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2019.