

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American stock markets were in the red in the wake of a morning of volatile trading after a dramatic sell-off on Monday.

The S&P/TSX composite index posted a triple digit decline in initial trading only to regain some of the lost ground. The index was down 72.97 points to 15,261.84, after 90 minutes of trading.

Meanwhile, U.S. markets swung wildly after plunging at the start of trading and bouncing back.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 65.23 points to 24,280.52. The S&P 500 index was down 9.48 points to 2,639.46 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 19.78 points to 6,947.75.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.79 cents US, down from an average price of 80.11 cents US on Monday.

The March crude contract was down 26 cents to US$63.89 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down one cent to US$2.74 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$6.00 to US$1,330.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents to US$3.19 a pound.