North American stock markets higher in late-morning trading
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 12:08AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 29, 2019 11:45AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance led by the energy sector in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also surged higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 106.83 points at 16,378.48.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 275.38 points at 26,311.48. The S&P 500 index was up 30.58 points at 2,918.52, while the Nasdaq composite was up 108.50 points at 7,965.38.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.20 cents US compared with an average of 75.18 cents US on Wednesday.
The October crude contract was up 44 cents at US$56.22 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 3.6 cents at US$2.26 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$1.40 at US$1,547.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 2.20 cents at US$2.58 a pound.
