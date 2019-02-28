

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, boosted by a broad-based rally led by the energy, financial and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 100.09 points at 16,099.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 45.36 points at 25,961.36. The S&P 500 index was up 8.19 points at 2,792.68, while the Nasdaq composite was up 26.86 points at 7,559.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.45 cents compared with an average of 75.94 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was down 60 cents at US$56.62 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 3.5 cents at US$2.85 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$8.90 at US$1,307.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was unchanged at US$2.95 a pound.