North American stock markets head higher in late-morning trading; Loonie down
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 11:47PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 11, 2018 10:36AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was higher in late-morning trading, boosted by gains in the consumer staples sector as well as in financial and industrial stocks.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 69.40 points at 14,797.68.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 110.23 points at 24,533.49. The S&P 500 index was up 19.11 points at 2,656.83, while the Nasdaq composite was up 63.96 points at 7,084.48.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.54 cents US compared with an average of 74.62 cents US on Monday.
The January crude contract was up US$1.17 at US$52.17 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 15.6 cents at US$4.39 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up 30 cents at US$1,249.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 4.85 cents at US$2.77 a pound.
