North American stock markets gyrate and climb in reaction to Fed rate hike

TORONTO -

North American stock markets gyrated after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and pointed to six more hikes this year as inflation is expected to remain hot amid slow economic growth.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 280.99 points to 21,468.83.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 518.76 points at 34,063.10. The S&P 500 index was up 95.41 points at 4,357.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 487.93 points or 3.8 per cent at 13,436.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.61 cents US compared with 78.11 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude oil contract was down US$1.40 at US$95.04 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 18 cents at US$4.75 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$20.50 at US$1,909.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 8.8 cents at US$4.60 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2022.