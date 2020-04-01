TORONTO -- North American stock markets followed the worst first quarter since at least the 2008 financial crisis with a poor start to April that was no joke.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 516.82 points or nearly four per cent to 12,861.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 973.65 points at 20,943.51. The S&P 500 index was down 114.09 points at 2,470.50, while the Nasdaq composite was down 339.52 points at 7,360.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.34 cents US compared with an average of 70.49 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was down 17 cents at US$20.31 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 5.3 cents at US$1.59 mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$5.20 at US$1,591.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 5.35 cents at US$2.17 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2020.