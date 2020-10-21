TORONTO -- North American stock markets were flat as U.S. stimulus negotiations continue after a smaller bill failed to win senate approval.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 43.03 points or 0.26 per cent to 16,230.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 97.97 points at 28,210.82. The S&P 500 index was down 7.56 points at 3,435.56, while the Nasdaq composite was down 31.80 points at 11,484.69.

The Canadian dollar traded for @76.21 @cents US compared with 76.12 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude contract was down US$1.67 at US$40.03 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$3.02 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$14.10 at US$1,929.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up five cents at nearly US$3.20 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020.