TORONTO -- North American stock markets were relatively flat midweek after a strong start to the month of November.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 63.72 points or 0.38 per cent at 16,745.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.07 points at 27,492.56. The S&P 500 index was up 2.16 points at 3,076.78, while the Nasdaq composite was down 24.05 points at 8,410.63.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.88 cents US compared with an average of 76.03 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude contract was down 86 cents at US$56.35 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 3.4 cents at US$2.83 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$9.40 at US$1,493.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 3.55 cents at US$2.66 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.