North American stock markets finish flat in absence of big geopolitical news
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 12:16AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 26, 2019 4:34PM EST
TORONTO -- North American markets were flat as gains from cannabis stocks and consumer staples offset losses from technology, financial, industrials and materials sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 10.88 points to 16,067.91.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 33.97 points at 26,057.98. The S&P 500 index was down 2.21 points at 2,793.90, while the Nasdaq composite was down 5.16 points at 7,549.30.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.79 cents US compared with an average of 75.91 cents US on Monday.
The April crude contract was up two cents at US$55.50 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 1.9 cents at US$2.80 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$1 at US$1,328.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 0.15 of a cent at US$2.95 a pound.
