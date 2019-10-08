

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American stocks were lower after the blacklisting of some Chinese technology companies by the U.S. raised investor pessimism ahead of trade talks this week.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 127.80 points at 16,293.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 313.98 points at 26,164.04. The S&P 500 index was down 45.73 points at 2,893.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 132.52 points at 7,823.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.06 cents US compared with an average of 75.15 cents US on Monday.

The November crude contract was down 12 cents at US$52.63 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 1.5 cents at US$2.29 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down 50 cents at US$1,503.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.85 of a cent at US$2.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019.