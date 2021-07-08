TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index suffered its worst day in more than four months and U.S. markets fell as bond yields dropped again on worries about a slowing recovery.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 229.39 points to 20,0061.21.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 259.86 points at 34,421.93. The S&P 500 index was down 37.31 points at 4,320.82, while the Nasdaq composite was down 105.27 points at 14,559.79.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.74 cents US compared with 80.16 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract was up 74 cents at US72.94 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 9.2 cents at US$3.69 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$1.90 at US$1,800.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 5.8 cents at US$4.26 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.