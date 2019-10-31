TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was dragged down along with U.S. markets by Chinese doubts about whether a long-term trade deal can be reached with the United States.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 18.27 points at 16,483.16.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 140.46 points at 27,046.23. The S&P 500 index was down 9.21 points at 3,037.56, while the Nasdaq composite was down 11.62 points at 8,292.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.99 US compared with an average of 76.03 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was down 88 cents at US$54.18 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 5.8 cents at US$2.63 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$18.10 at US$1,514.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 4.8 cents at US$2.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2019.