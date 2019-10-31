North American stock markets fall on Chinese doubts about trade agreement
This is a file image of various stocks.
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 12:19AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 31, 2019 5:36PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was dragged down along with U.S. markets by Chinese doubts about whether a long-term trade deal can be reached with the United States.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 18.27 points at 16,483.16.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 140.46 points at 27,046.23. The S&P 500 index was down 9.21 points at 3,037.56, while the Nasdaq composite was down 11.62 points at 8,292.36.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.99 US compared with an average of 76.03 cents US on Wednesday.
The December crude contract was down 88 cents at US$54.18 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 5.8 cents at US$2.63 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$18.10 at US$1,514.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 4.8 cents at US$2.64 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2019.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Keystone oil pipeline leaks 383,000 gallons in North Dakota
- North American stock markets fall on Chinese doubts about trade agreement
- Statistics Canada reports economy grew 0.1 per cent in August
- Hong Kong in recession as protests slam retailers, tourism
- Encana headquarters move to U.S. part of oilpatch 'tragedy,' says Cenovus CEO