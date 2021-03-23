TORONTO -- North American stock markets fell on the anniversary of bottoming out from the unprecedented COVID-19 health crisis as concerns rose about a third wave.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 145.33 points at 18,669.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 308.05 points at 32,423.15. The S&P 500 index was down 30.07 points at 3,910.52, while the Nasdaq composite was down 149.84 points at 13,227.70.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.61 cents US compared with 79.92 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$3.80 or 6.2 per cent at US$57.76 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 6.5 cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$13.00 at US$1,725.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down six cents at US$4.08 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.