North American stock markets fall ahead of CPI report in U.S., employment in Canada

TORONTO -

North American stock markets fell sharply as investors girded for Friday's inflation numbers in the U.S. ahead of an expected Federal Reserve rate hike next week.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 228.54 points to 20,563.89.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 638.11 points at 32,272.79. The S&P 500 index was down 97.95 points at 4,017.82, while the Nasdaq composite was down 332.04 points or 2.8 per cent at 11,754.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.09 cents US compared with 79.74 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was down 60 cents at US$121.51 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 26.4 cents at US$8.96 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$3.70 at US$1,852.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 7.4 cents at US$4.38 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2022.