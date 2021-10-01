TORONTO -- A positive start to October helped North American stock markets to mitigate deep losses for the week as a potential new COVID-19 drug renewed optimism about the recovery.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 80.62 points to 20,150.87.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 482.54 points at 34,326.46. The S&P 500 index was up 49.50 points at 4,357.04, while the Nasdaq composite was up 118.12 points at 14,566.70.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.03 cents US compared with 78.88 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up 85 cents at US$75.88 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 24.8 cents at US$5.62 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$1.40 at US$1,758.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nearly 10 cents at US$4.19 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2021.