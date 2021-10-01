Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Health Canada working to review Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill treatment
These 7 symptoms best predict a novel coronavirus infection, epidemiologists say
EU finds J&J COVID-19 shot possibly linked to another rare clotting condition
In a first, COVAX to send COVID-19 shots only to least-covered nations
Australia to lift 18-month COVID-19 travel ban next month
U.S. Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms
CAF, Red Cross, and health-care staff from other provinces heading to Alberta hospitals
Pandemic-fuelled rise in passenger misbehaviour taking toll on flight attendants
For the first time since June, the number of projected COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. is decreasing
At least one long-term symptom seen in 37 per cent of COVID-19 patients, study finds