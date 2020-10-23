TORONTO -- North American stock markets ended a second flat week of trading as investors held back ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 24.72 points to 16304.08.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.09 points at 28,335.57. The S&P 500 index was up 11.90 points at 3,465.39, while the Nasdaq composite was up 42.28 points at 11,548.28.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.10 @cents US compared with 76.09 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was down 79 cents at US$39.85 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 7.7 cents at US$3.19 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 60 cents at US$1,905.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.4 cents at US$3.13 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2020