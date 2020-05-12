TORONTO -- North American stock markets lost ground on heightened concerns about the pace of economic reopenings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 222.06 points at 14,881.16.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 457.21 points at 23,764.78. The S&P 500 index was down 60.20 points at 2,870.12, while the Nasdaq composite snapped a six-day winning streak by losing 189.79 points at 9,002.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.35 cents US compared with an average of 71.37 cents US on Monday.

The July crude contract was up US$1.25 at US$26.33 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down a 10.6 cents at US$1.72 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$8.80 at US$1,706.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 2.1 cents at nearly US$2.36 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2020.