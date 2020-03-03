TORONTO -- North American stock markets dropped after an initial flurry despite the U.S. Federal Reserve making a surprise cut to its benchmark interest rate to offset impact of the novel coronavirus.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 129.64 points at 16,423.62.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 785.91 points at 25,917.41. The S&P 500 index was down 86.86 points at 3,003.37, while the Nasdaq composite was down 268.08 points at 8,684.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.83 cents US compared with an average of 74.87 cents US on Monday.

The April crude contract was up 43 cents US at US$47.18 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 4.4 cents at US$1.80 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$49.60 at US$1,644.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 2.2 cents at US$2.57 pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.