TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading as the energy and base metal sectors led the way lower and U.S. stock markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 132.23 points at 18,496.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 221.38 points at 32,198.68. The S&P 500 index was down 28.33 points at 3,860.81, while the Nasdaq composite was down 143.10 points at 12,818.79.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.24 cents US compared with 79.61 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$3.40 at US$57.78 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.62 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$1.70 at US$1,734.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 12 cents at US$3.95 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021