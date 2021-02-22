TORONTO -- Losses in the technology and metals and mining sectors helped drag down Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 144.41 points at 18,272.33.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 117.89 points at 31,403.80. The S&P 500 index was down 24.62 points at 3,851.88, while the Nasdaq composite was down 226.15 points at 13,306.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.40 cents US compared with 79.28 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was down 47 cents at US$61.23 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.86 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$4.60 at US$1,803.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$4.15 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.