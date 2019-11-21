North American stock markets down in late-morning trading, loonie up
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 1:01AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 21, 2019 11:36AM EST
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading as the heavyweight financial, industrials and materials sectors lost ground, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.86 points at 16,974.96.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 69.51 points at 27,751.58. The S&P 500 index was down 7.02 points at 3,101.44, while the Nasdaq composite was down 22.70 points at 8,504.03.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.30 cents US compared with an average of 75.17 cents US on Wednesday.
The January crude contract was up US$1.05 at US$58.06 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up one cent at US$2.55 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$5.30 at US$1,468.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.7 cents at US$2.63 a pound.
