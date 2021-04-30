TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in the energy and base metals sectors led the way lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 93.52 points at 19,162.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 252.19 points at 33,808.17. The S&P 500 index was down 29.52 points at 4,181.95, while the Nasdaq composite was down 83.46 points at 13,999.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.22 cents US compared with 81.35 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude contract was down US$1.64 at US$63.37 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.94 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$2.20 at US$1,770.0 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents at US$4.47 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021