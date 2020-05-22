TORONTO -- Losses in the energy and financial sectors weighed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading despite strength in the materials sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.81 points at 14,865.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 121.63 points at 24,352.49. The S&P 500 index was down 8.63 points at 2,939.88, while the Nasdaq composite was down 15.65 points at 9,269.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.28 cents US compared with 71.76 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was down US$1.26 at US$32.66 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up a little over a penny at nearly US$1.87 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$14.60 at US$1,736.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down eight cents at US$2.38 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2020