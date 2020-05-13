TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late morning trading as losses in the heavyweight financial, industrial and energy sectors piled up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 186.32 points at 14,694.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 309.25 points at 23,455.53. The S&P 500 index was down 25.20 points at 2,844.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 29.43 points at 8,973.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.06 cents US compared with an average of 71.35 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was down 29 cents at US$26.04 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down four cents at nearly US$1.68 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$12.70 at US$1,719.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down nearly a penny at US$2.35 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2020.