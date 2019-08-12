North American stock markets down in late-morning trading, loonie edges lower
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 12:24AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 12, 2019 12:00PM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading as the heavyweight financial sector lost ground while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 47.31 points at 16,294.03.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 282.22 points at 26,005.22. The S&P 500 index was down 26.71 points at 2,891.94, while the Nasdaq composite was down 67.18 points at 7,891.96.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.55 cents US compared with an average of 75.64 cents US on Friday.
The September crude contract was up five cents at US$54.55 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.12 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$7.40 at US$1,515.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 0.55 of a cent at US$2.58 a pound.
