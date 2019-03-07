North American stock markets down in late-morning trading, loonie edges lower
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 11:53AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by the key financial, energy and industrials sectors, while U.S. markets also moved lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.70 points at 16,041.37.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 253.33 points at 25,420.13. The S&P 500 index was down 21.89 points at 2,749.56, while the Nasdaq composite was down 60.80 points at 7,445.12.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.42 cents US compared with an average of 74.52 cents US on Wednesday.
The April crude contract was up 34 cents at US$56.56 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 0.4 of a cent at US$2.84 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$1 at US$1,286.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 0.75 of a cent at US$2.91 a pound.
