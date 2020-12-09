TORONTO -- Losses in the technology and utility sectors weighed on the market in Toronto as Canada's main stock index pulled back in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.07 points at 17,608.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 88.16 points at 30,085.72. The S&P 500 index was down 8.68 points at 3,693.57, while the Nasdaq composite was down 33.73 points at 12549.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.11 cents US compared with 78.08 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was down 40 cents at US$45.20 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.47 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$23.40 at US$1,851.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.