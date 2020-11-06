TORONTO -- The industrial, energy and financial sectors were down in late-morning trading as Canada's main stock index gave back some of its recent gains and U.S. stock markets also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.87 points to 16,286.30.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 40.57 points to 28,349.61. The S&P 500 index was down 3.83 points to 3,506.62, while the Nasdaq composite index was down 48.25 points to 11,842.65.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.76 cents US compared to an average of 76.62 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.12 at US$37.67 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.50 at US$1,952.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up five cents at US$3.16 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020