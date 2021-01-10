TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid weakness in the energy and metals and mining sectors, while U.S. stock markets also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.45 points at 18,001.62.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 85.89 points at 31,012.08. The S&P 500 index was down 16.76 points at 38,07.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 115.38 points at 13,086.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.16 cents US compared with 78.71 cents US on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was down 18 cents at US$52.06 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.66 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$15.30 at US$1,850.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 11 cents at US$3.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021