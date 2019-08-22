North American stock markets down in late-morning trading; loonie down
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 12:29AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 22, 2019 11:40AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, as the key industrials sector fell and the health-care sector, which includes the big cannabis companies, also lost ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.25 points at 16,258.98.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.73 points at 26,195.00. The S&P 500 index was down 8.08 points at 2,916.35, while the Nasdaq composite was down 49.16 points at 7,971.05.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.21 cents US compared with an average of 75.31 cents US on Wednesday.
The October crude contract was down 59 cents at US$55.09 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 0.6 of a cent at US$2.18 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$5.30 at US$1,510.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 3.35 cents at US$2.55 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- North American stock markets down in late-morning trading; loonie down
- Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 0.6 per cent in June
- Video captures demolition of 11-storey Ontario powerhouse
- CIBC hikes dividend as it reports third-quarter profit rise, beating estimates
- 42 operators chosen to apply for Ontario pot store licences in second lottery