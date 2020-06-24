TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in early trading as the key financial, energy and industrial sectors pulled back and U.S. stock markets also stepped lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 111.72 points at 15,453.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 218.45 points at 25,937.65. The S&P 500 index was down 16.34 points at 3,114.95, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1.26 points at 10,130.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.65 cents US compared with 73.99 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was down 61 cents at US$39.76 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down nearly a penny at US$1.69 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$7.00 at US$1,775.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was up a penny at US$2.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2020