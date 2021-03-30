TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in early trading as commodity prices fell and U.S. stock markets moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 88.24 points at 18,630.98.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 88.80 points at 33,082.57. The S&P 500 index was down 15.12 points at 3,955.97, while the Nasdaq composite was down 86.05 points at 12,973.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.17 cents US compared with 79.40 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$1.12 at US$60.44 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.63 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$29.00 at US$1,685.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents at US$3.99 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2021