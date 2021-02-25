Major stock indexes in Canada and the U.S. closed lower Thursday as inflation fears swirled and the Canadian loonie touched a three-year high over 80 cents U.S. before falling back to earth.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 260.99 points at 18,223.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 559.85 points at 31,402.01. The S&P 500 index was down 96.09 points at 3,829.34, while the Nasdaq composite was down 478.54 points at 13,119.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.81 cents US compared with 79.69 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract rose 31 cents to US$63.53 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.78 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$22.50 at US$1,775.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$4.26 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.