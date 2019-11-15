TORONTO - North American stock markets all climbed to record highs largely on positive signals of a trade truce between the world's two largest economies.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 56.29 points at 17,028.47, the first time above the 17,000 threshold.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 222.93 points at 28,004.89. The S&P 500 index was up 23.83 points at 3,120.46, while the Nasdaq composite was up 61.81 points at 8,540.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.58 cents US compared with an average of 75.43 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude contract was up 95 cents at US$57.72 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 4.1 cents at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$4.90 at US$1,468.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.65 cents at US$2.64 a pound.