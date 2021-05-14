TORONTO -- Gains in the financial and energy sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index to a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 164.18 points at 19,299.99.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 280.87 points at 34,302.32. The S&P 500 index was up 51.00 points at 4,163.50, while the Nasdaq composite was 242.99 points at 13,367.98.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.63 cents US compared with 82.30 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude oil contract was up 99 cents US$64.81 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.96 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$13.50 at US$1,837.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents at US$4.66 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021.