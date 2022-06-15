North American stock markets climb after Fed adopts largest rate hike since 1994

TORONTO -

North American stock markets broke multi-day losing streaks after the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted the largest interest rate increase since 1994 and vowed to remain aggressive in tackling soaring inflation.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 63.05 points to 19,611.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 300.70 points at 30,668.53. The S&P 500 index was up 54.51 points at 3,789.99, while the Nasdaq composite was up 270.80 points or 2.5 per cent at 11,099.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.23 cents US compared with 77.28 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was down US$3.62 at US$115.31 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 23.1 cents at US$7.42 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$6.10 at US$1,819.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.16 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022.