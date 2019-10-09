

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American stock markets bounced back from two days of losses on signals that China is open to a partial trade deal despite some aggressive U.S. moves ahead of talks on Thursday.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 85.92 points at 16,379.87.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 181.97 points at 26,346.01. The S&P 500 index was up 26.34 points at 2,919.40, while the Nasdaq composite was up 79.96 points at 7,903.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.05 cents US compared with an average of 75.06 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was down four cents at US$52.59 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 5.4 cents at US$2.23 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.90 at US$1,512.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was unchanged at US$2.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2019.