TORONTO -- North American stock markets recovered from last week's selloff even though fear of weaker Chinese economic demand pushed crude oil into bear market territory.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.27 points at 17,379.76.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 143.78 points at 28,399.81. The S&P 500 index was up 23.40 points at 3,248.92, while the Nasdaq composite was up 122.46 points at 9,273.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.33 cents US compared with an average of 75.57 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was down US$1.45 at US$50.11 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 2.2 cents at US$1.82 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$5.50 at US$1,582.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down one cent at US$2.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.