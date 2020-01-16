TORONTO -- North American stock markets again extended their record-setting streaks on reduced trade tensions and positive economic data on both sides of the border.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 69.60 points to a record close of 17,484.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 267.42 points at 29,297.64. The S&P 500 index was up 27.52 points at 3,316.81, while the Nasdaq composite was up 98.44 points at 9,357.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.66 cents US compared with an average of 76.63 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude contract was up 69 cents at US$58.53 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 4.3 cents at US$2.08 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$3.50 at US$1,550.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 1.9 cents at US$2.85 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2020.