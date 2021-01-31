TORONTO -- Volatility continued to grip North American stock markets with gains to begin the week after days of large movements that culminated in the biggest weekly loss in three months.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 355.43 points or about two per cent to 17,692.45 after losing 320.18 points on Friday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 229.29 points at 30,211.91. The S&P 500 index was up 59.62 points at 3,773.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 332.70 points at 13,403.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.98 cents US compared with 78.25 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was up US$1.35 at US$53.55 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 28.6 cents at US$2.85 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$13.60 at US$1,863.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down one cent at nearly US$3.55 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021.