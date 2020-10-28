TORONTO -- North American stock markets were in retreat in late-morning trading amid worries about rising COVID-19 cases.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 351.85 points at 15,669.09 as commodity prices tumbled.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 775.45 points at 26,687.74. The S&P 500 index was down 95.49 points at 3,295.19, while the Nasdaq composite was down 337.71 points at 11,093.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.13 cents US compared with 75.96 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$2.11 at US$37.46 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down a penny at US$3.30 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$37.30 at US$1,874.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down five cents at US$3.05 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2020